Demi Lovato admits she 'cringes out' every time she sees THIS viral clip

Demi Lovato breaks silence on viral 'ghost' clip

Demi Lovato has finally reacted to one of the most talked-about viral moments.

During her appearance at the Just Trish Podcast, the host Trisha Paytas asked about the infamous 2021 clip from Unidentified with Demi Lovato in which the singer sang her hit Skyscraper.

Lovato laughed and said, "I was so stoned."

She went on to explain that while she is "very spiritual" and believe in the paranormal, the viral moment makes her cringe when she looks back.

"I am very spiritual and I do believe in the paranormal and things like that, I will not deny that at all. The whole show is about me going and finding aliens and ghosts and doing that fun stuff." she said.

Admitting that it was the time when she just happened to be smoking a lot of weed, Lovato added, "I honestly haven't watched it back because I cringe out of my soul but it's also such a funny moment now that I can laugh at it and go, 'Wait. That's amazing."

"Why not own it? I've said really silly things or done really silly things and I just — you have to own it. If you don't own it people will laugh at you. What's better than laughing at yourself? I love laughing at myself," Lovato said.

The unidentified clip, which originally aired on Peacock, has resurfaced repeatedly online, with fans both amused and intrigued by Demi Lovato’s ghost-serenade.