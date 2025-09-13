 
King Charles 'delighted' as monarch receives exciting news about Lilibet, Archie

A close friend of the duke has shared King Charles true feelings over Prince Harry's plans about Lilibet, Archie

Web Desk
September 13, 2025

King Charles 'delighted' as monarch receives exciting news about Lilibet, Archie

King Charles has apparently received a thrilling news about his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet after meeting son Prince Harry.

The thrilling news has been disclosed by royal expert Richard Eden in his report for the Daily Mail.

Citing a friend of the duke, the royal expert says, “I can disclose that he wants to give his son, Prince Archie, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, a taste of his own childhood back home.”

Richard Eden said, “I can tell you that Harry wants to educate the children here in the UK,’ one of his pals tells me’.”

The friend and Prince Harry talked about the matter during his recent visit to UK.

Harry’s friend discloses to Eden, “Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their niece and nephews are enjoying.”

Prince Harry “wants” his children to have the very “best education”, the pal said and added “He has retained his closest friendship group of confidants from his days at school at Ludgrove and Eton. He wants that for his own children.”

The close friend also shared King Charles true feelings over Prince Harry’s plans.

The insider said, “The King, however, is delighted.”

The royal expert shared the news on his X, formerly Twitter handle.

