George Clooney gets honest about his social media use

George Clooney shares his views on the use of social media and its impact on kids

September 13, 2025

George Clooney on social media use: 'No way'

Almost every celebrity is on social media. But not George Clooney. He is among a few supposed holdouts.

In an interview with 72 Magazine, the star, who has been joined by his Ocean's Eleven co-star Julia Roberts, says, "I don’t know how to do it [use social media]. I’m not on any of them, but only because I find that my life is so much simpler without doing it."

He then focuses on the impact of social media on kids. But I worry about kids. I worry about my kids, obviously,” the father-of-two adds.

He continues, "The risks are so much bigger and the consequences follow you for so much longer. I’m worried about my kids; we keep them off the internet as much as we can.”

However, the internet is so deeply seeped in our lives that it's nearly impossible to remain fully cut off from it. That's what George also understands as he shares, "But, you know, some of their homework is done on a computer. And they do like to watch a good Snoopy movie and things like that."

With his marriage to Amal Clooney, George welcomed twin children, Ella and Alexander, in 2017.

