Ncuti Gatwa reveals ‘magical time' on ‘Doctor Who' despite exit

Ncuti Gatwa talks about time on ‘Doctor Who'

Ncuti Gatwa was left "burnt out" by Doctor Who.

The 32-year-old actor has exited the popular show after just two seasons portraying the 15th Doctor and he explained he "wrestled" with making the decision to leave because he "loved" the program but felt he needed to take time off.

"I was tired and burnt out at the end of series two. It was exhausting. But it was a magical time, magical,” he told Telegraph magazine.

He continued, “There was never an opportunity to recoup the energy – it’s just go, go, go. I was doing seven-day weeks for eight months, and I found it hard being away from home and family.”

“I’d already been shooting in Cardiff for five years (on and off) prior to that with Sex Education, and we started shooting Doctor Who while I was still doing Season four of Sex Ed,” he added.

“I had to wrestle with myself – I fell in love with that show. I’ll miss it, but I was ready to move on,” Ncuti admitted.

Talking about how he usually overloads himself with work, he mentioned, “Because I’m hungry! But I love everything I do, and you don’t want to stop doing things you enjoy.”

His busy schedule also led the Roses actor pulling out of Eurovision earlier this year, with Sophie Ellis-Bextor stepping in his place.

"I pulled out because I was too busy. I had a lot of things on my plate. It wasn’t a last-minute thing – I pulled out weeks in advance and I don’t know why it was announced when it was. I’m told they needed to find a replacement before they announced it,” Ncuti Gatwa clarified.