King Charles and Prince Harry meeting seen as snub to Prince William

Prince Harry’s long-anticipated meeting with King Charles III has set off an online storm among royal watchers, with many framing the encounter as the monarch siding with his youngest son against heir to the throne Prince William.

The meeting in London earlier this month was the first between Harry and his father in 18 months.

It followed Harry’s interview with the BBC earlier this year, in which he expressed a desire for reconciliation with Charles and William.

Representatives for the monarch and the Duke of Sussex reportedly held private discussions in the months leading up to the face-to-face.

William was not present at the meeting, which some royal supporters quickly dismissed as brief and insignificant.

Others went further, accusing Charles and Harry of conspiring against the Prince of Wales.

On social media, one popular account argued that “Charles meeting with Harry effectively throws William under the bus,” noting the duke’s swift travel to Kyiv afterward to support wounded Ukrainian veterans.

Another commentator claimed royal podcasts were “dragging William” in the wake of the meeting.

The debate comes as William prepares to take a prominent role alongside King Charles during US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K. next week.