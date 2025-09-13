 
Geo News

King Charles and Prince Harry meeting seen as snub to Prince William

Prince Harry and King Charles recently met at the Clarence House

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2025

King Charles and Prince Harry meeting seen as snub to Prince William
King Charles and Prince Harry meeting seen as snub to Prince William

Prince Harry’s long-anticipated meeting with King Charles III has set off an online storm among royal watchers, with many framing the encounter as the monarch siding with his youngest son against heir to the throne Prince William.

The meeting in London earlier this month was the first between Harry and his father in 18 months.

It followed Harry’s interview with the BBC earlier this year, in which he expressed a desire for reconciliation with Charles and William. 

Representatives for the monarch and the Duke of Sussex reportedly held private discussions in the months leading up to the face-to-face.

William was not present at the meeting, which some royal supporters quickly dismissed as brief and insignificant. 

Others went further, accusing Charles and Harry of conspiring against the Prince of Wales.

On social media, one popular account argued that “Charles meeting with Harry effectively throws William under the bus,” noting the duke’s swift travel to Kyiv afterward to support wounded Ukrainian veterans.

Another commentator claimed royal podcasts were “dragging William” in the wake of the meeting.

The debate comes as William prepares to take a prominent role alongside King Charles during US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K. next week.

King Charles 'delighted' as monarch receives exciting news about Lilibet, Archie
King Charles 'delighted' as monarch receives exciting news about Lilibet, Archie
Prince Harry faces new major challenge
Prince Harry faces new major challenge
King Charles shocking health update revealed after Prince Harry meeting
King Charles shocking health update revealed after Prince Harry meeting
Prince Harry's team discloses new major strategy
Prince Harry's team discloses new major strategy
Royal family set to display 'unrivalled' soft power video
Royal family set to display 'unrivalled' soft power
Prince Harry shares a message of hope
Prince Harry shares a message of hope
Prince William 'fuming' as Prince Harry makes surprise Ukraine visit
Prince William 'fuming' as Prince Harry makes surprise Ukraine visit
King Charles finally getting closer to Prince Archie, Prince Lilibet: Inside the
King Charles finally getting closer to Prince Archie, Prince Lilibet: Inside the