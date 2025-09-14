 
Prince Harry in safe zone as King Charles upset with This Royal

King Charles is upset with Prince William over his laid back attitude towards Royal duties

Eleen Bukhari
September 14, 2025

King Charles is far less angry with Prince Harry than Prince William, claims an expert.

His Majesty, who is currently battling cancer, wants his eldest son, Prince William, to take charge of the Royal duties.

Royal editor Tina Brown writes for her Substack newsletter: "The king is, I am told, currently less irritated with the prodigal Harry than he is with his elder son and heir," she wrote.

“Somehow, William’s parenting dedication always seems couched as a tacit criticism of the king’s own paternal deficiencies", she wrote.

The expert added: “And after five confirmed family vacations in the past seven months, William’s first-week-back diary pulsated with two outings: a father-daughter excursion to a Women's Rugby World Cup pool match and a stroll through the Natural History Museum’s new gardens. Charles, despite his battle with cancer, has carried out official engagements on 175 days during the past 12 months".

"It cannily unleashed for William the uneasy question of what exactly the 43-year-old Prince of Wales is doing with the £23million a year,” he noted.

