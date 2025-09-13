Charlie Kirk's Sydney Sweeney meme draws renewed attention after his death 

 
Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead on Wednesday, is at the center of online debate after an old post resurfaced showing a meme he shared about actress Sydney Sweeney and body image. 

The post, originally shared in August 2025, featured a meme comparing two versions of the Cracker Barrel restaurant logo with images of women, one slim and conventionally attractive, identified as actress Sydney Sweeney, and another plus-sized woman. 

Kirk captioned the post “Accurate.” 

At the time, the meme drew mixed reactions. Supporters praised it as a tongue-in-cheek jab at corporate branding and pop culture, while critics accused Kirk of body shaming and dragging a Hollywood actress into culture-war politics. 

“Reducing women to logos isn’t funny — it’s degrading,” one X user wrote. 

Kirk, founder of the conservative youth group Turning Point USA, remained a polarizing figure until his death. 

His social media footprint, including memes like the Cracker Barrel post, continues to stir reaction even after his killing.

