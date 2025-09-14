Robert Irwin says he's closer than ever to late dad Steve

Robert Irwin breaks down 19 years after dad Steve's death

Robert Irwin, the son of beloved Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, talked about his connection with his late dad.

In an interview with People Magazine, Robert, who was just 2 years old when Steve tragically died in the accident in 2006, revealed that he feels more close to his dad now.

Robert, 21, said, "The passing of time is so wild, how almost two decades since my dad passed."

"He's still part of every day," he added.

Robert went on to note, "He's part of every conversation. He's part of my life. And I feel as though I get a little part of him back in some way, in every conversation I have about him, or any new story I hear about him, or in any new photo that I haven't seen before."

“As I start to reach the same sort of milestones that he did as a young bloke growing up, I, yeah, I feel closer to him in a way,” he said.

Adding, “I really do. My dad is like a superhero figure. He's like this omnipresent, just a superhero to me. And I'm so grateful for that, because while I didn't have much time with my dad, I have a human being who exemplifies everything I want to be in life.”

Robert Irwin also said that just like his father, he’d rather “play with crocodiles all day” than a desk job.

He said, “I think losing someone as important as him at such a young age solidified the idea that life is fragile.”

“We don’t know what tomorrow holds, so you have to take calculated risks, you have to have fun, enjoy what you’re doing, and give everything 100 percent,” Robert added.

“He is always in some way guiding me,” he noted.