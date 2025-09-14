Cillian Murphy breaks silence on revisiting '28 Days Later' role

Cillian Murphy reflects on '28 Days Later' after 20 years

Cillian Murphy has opened up about his experience of revisiting his 28 Days Later character after two decades of the film's release.

During his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Oscar winner reflected on stepping back into the shoes of Jim, the bicycle courier who woke up to a post-apocalyptic London in Danny Boyle’s 2002 horror classic, in upcoming The Bone Temple.

Murphy said, "I was only in it for a brief period, but it was quite emotional to go back and to think about how b--dy long ago it was."

Additionally, Murphy expressed his surprise at the film's legacy, saying, "The fact that these films still seem to have retained some relevance and people enjoy it still."

On the other hand, when asked about the potential third film, Murphy responded, "Listen, if everyone goes and sees the second one, we’re in good shape."

It is worth mentioning that The Bone Temple, set for release on January 16, 2026, will mark Cillian Murphy’s first time back in the 28 Days Later universe in more than 20 years.