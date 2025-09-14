Ice Cube shares major insight into 'War of the Worlds'

Ice Cube looks back at 'War of the Worlds' shooting

War of the Worlds is the latest movie Ice Cube made and starred in, but its production was rocked by various issues, as the Los Angeles rap star recently revealed.



The first of them was the pandemic. “[‘War of the Worlds’] was a movie I did in 2020 during the pandemic,” he remembers in an interview with popular streamer Kai Cenat.

The COVID-19 restrictions at the time forced the star to shoot the movie in 15 days without the director and actors present together.

He continues, “We shot it in 15 days, and it was during the pandemic. So the director wasn’t in there. None of the actors was in there. This was the only way we could really shoot the movie.”

The second reason, he shares, was the acquisition of rights, which delayed the movie's release, as Ice Cube explains. Universal shot the film, but Amazon acquired it.

Alongside this, other scenes in the films, besides those starring the Friday star, had to be acquired from "real surveillance cameras."

“All the footage is from real surveillance cameras all around the world,” he added. “So they had to build all that shit [and then collect and edit the footage]," he shares.

After its release in July, critics heavily panned Ice Cube's movie, leading it to, at one point, hold a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes; however, the movie has since improved to 4%.

The War of the Worlds logline reads, "As a computer security analyst, William Radford is thrown into the center of a global catastrophe when aliens invade Earth."