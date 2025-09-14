 
Geo News

Ice Cube shares major insight into 'War of the Worlds'

Ice Cube reflects on the issues the production faced while making 'War of the Worlds'

By
Web Desk
|

September 14, 2025

Ice Cube looks back at War of the Worlds shooting
Ice Cube looks back at 'War of the Worlds' shooting

War of the Worlds is the latest movie Ice Cube made and starred in, but its production was rocked by various issues, as the Los Angeles rap star recently revealed.

The first of them was the pandemic. “[‘War of the Worlds’] was a movie I did in 2020 during the pandemic,” he remembers in an interview with popular streamer Kai Cenat. 

The COVID-19 restrictions at the time forced the star to shoot the movie in 15 days without the director and actors present together.

He continues, “We shot it in 15 days, and it was during the pandemic. So the director wasn’t in there. None of the actors was in there. This was the only way we could really shoot the movie.”

The second reason, he shares, was the acquisition of rights, which delayed the movie's release, as Ice Cube explains. Universal shot the film, but Amazon acquired it.

Alongside this, other scenes in the films, besides those starring the Friday star, had to be acquired from "real surveillance cameras."

“All the footage is from real surveillance cameras all around the world,” he added. “So they had to build all that shit [and then collect and edit the footage]," he shares.

After its release in July, critics heavily panned Ice Cube's movie, leading it to, at one point, hold a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes; however, the movie has since improved to 4%.

The War of the Worlds logline reads, "As a computer security analyst, William Radford is thrown into the center of a global catastrophe when aliens invade Earth."

Nicole Kidman makes explosive update on social media
Nicole Kidman makes explosive update on social media
Travis Kelce's pal recalls Taylor Swift proposal plans video
Travis Kelce's pal recalls Taylor Swift proposal plans
Kelly Clarkson has no bad blood for ex assistant who dated Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson has no bad blood for ex assistant who dated Brandon Blackstock
Nicola Peltz wants to bring Victoria Beckham to her knees: Source
Nicola Peltz wants to bring Victoria Beckham to her knees: Source
Elvis Presley praised for his 'goofy side'
Elvis Presley praised for his 'goofy side'
Jennifer Lopez recalls losing an iconic role to Madonna
Jennifer Lopez recalls losing an iconic role to Madonna
Sheryl Lee Ralph demands royal title as a grandmother
Sheryl Lee Ralph demands royal title as a grandmother
Katie Price gets fans worried after unplanned night in hospital
Katie Price gets fans worried after unplanned night in hospital