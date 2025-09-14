Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce didn't get public congrats from Kylie Kelce: Here's why

Kylie Kelce reveals why she stayed silent on Taylor Swift's engagement news

Kylie Kelce, wife of Jason Kelce, has finally explained why she didn't congratulate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce publicly.

The beloved couple announced their engagement recently and received love from fans, followers and fellow stars.

However, Travis’ sister-in-law did not congratulate them publicly.

Now, Kylie clarified on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, that it was her conscious decision.

She said, "I have made a very conscious effort to not discuss Taylor and Travis on this podcast because news outlets, tabloids, and AI, quite frankly, like to post only the quotes that they grab from whatever I say in reference to them."

Adding, "And here's where I think there is a disconnect. People do not realise that you at home, you have your family. And in your family, you might have a brother-in-law, and they might be dating someone. You might have a soon-to-be sister-in-law."

"But you have a relationship personally with them that no one else is involved in because it's your relationship. And so I don't need to come out here and make statements when I already talked to them. You see what I'm saying?" Kylie also added.

However, Jason Kelce's wife added that "I am so incredibly happy for them. We are so excited that they are taking this next step."

Kylie Kelce, who shares four daughters with Jason, went on to add that their kids are "thrilled" to get another aunt, noting that they're excited to welcome Tayloe Swift into the family.