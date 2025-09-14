 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce didn't get public congrats from Kylie Kelce: Here's why

Kylie Kelce finally breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement

By
Web Desk
|

September 14, 2025

Kylie Kelce reveals why she stayed silent on Taylor Swifts engagement news
Kylie Kelce reveals why she stayed silent on Taylor Swift's engagement news

Kylie Kelce, wife of Jason Kelce, has finally explained why she didn't congratulate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce publicly.

The beloved couple announced their engagement recently and received love from fans, followers and fellow stars.

However, Travis’ sister-in-law did not congratulate them publicly.

Now, Kylie clarified on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, that it was her conscious decision.

She said, "I have made a very conscious effort to not discuss Taylor and Travis on this podcast because news outlets, tabloids, and AI, quite frankly, like to post only the quotes that they grab from whatever I say in reference to them."

Adding, "And here's where I think there is a disconnect. People do not realise that you at home, you have your family. And in your family, you might have a brother-in-law, and they might be dating someone. You might have a soon-to-be sister-in-law."

"But you have a relationship personally with them that no one else is involved in because it's your relationship. And so I don't need to come out here and make statements when I already talked to them. You see what I'm saying?" Kylie also added.

However, Jason Kelce's wife added that "I am so incredibly happy for them. We are so excited that they are taking this next step."

Kylie Kelce, who shares four daughters with Jason, went on to add that their kids are "thrilled" to get another aunt, noting that they're excited to welcome Tayloe Swift into the family.

DC boss teases 'Peacemaker' future?
DC boss teases 'Peacemaker' future?
Taylor Swift didn't hand over her songs for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' easily
Taylor Swift didn't hand over her songs for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' easily
Nicole Kidman makes explosive update on social media
Nicole Kidman makes explosive update on social media
Travis Kelce's pal recalls Taylor Swift proposal plans video
Travis Kelce's pal recalls Taylor Swift proposal plans
Kelly Clarkson has no bad blood for ex assistant who dated Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson has no bad blood for ex assistant who dated Brandon Blackstock
Nicola Peltz wants to bring Victoria Beckham to her knees: Source
Nicola Peltz wants to bring Victoria Beckham to her knees: Source
Elvis Presley praised for his 'goofy side'
Elvis Presley praised for his 'goofy side'
Jennifer Lopez recalls losing an iconic role to Madonna
Jennifer Lopez recalls losing an iconic role to Madonna