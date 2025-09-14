Channing Tatutm gets emotional over 'dream' moment with daughter Everly

Channing Tatum calls red carpet appearance with Everly dream moment

Channing Tatum had a special "dream come true" moment with his daughter Everly.

The actor made a red carpet appearance with 12-year -old daughter at the Los Angeles premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

Taking to Instagram a few days later, Tatum shared photos with Everly posing on the red carpet.

In the caption, he wrote, "Walking the #DemonSlayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle carpet with Evie by my side was honestly a dream come true."

He went on to add, "She’s been my anime inspiration from the start, and sharing this moment with her made my first time voicing Keizo extra special."

"Having a project we both love in theaters now just feels unreal-heart is full and fanboy levels are off the charts!" the actor noted.

Channing Tatum shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The actor is voicing Keizo in the English dub of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

Speaking at the premiere with People Magazine, Channing said, "Stories are important. They’re very, very, very important, and this one, specifically for me and my daughter, is very important."



He also noted that he scored some "cool dad points" by voicing Keizo.