Charlize Theron falls victim to car theft

Charlize Theron car gets stolen

Charlize Theron’s car was stolen from her Los Angeles home as she becomes the latest celebrity to become a victim of the crime spree going on.

Sources with the LAPD told NBC4 Investigates that the unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday when an individual made their way into the Oscar winner’s property through an open gate.

The suspect proceeded to steal a BMW and at the time with the key fob being inside the vehicle but the LAPD were able to track down the actress's car as they searched for the suspect involved in theft.

Charlize is the latest celebrity who has fallen victim to a crime in Los Angeles - with Tracee Ellis Ross, Brad Pitt and Lionel Richie along with others being victims as well.

Just a week before this unfortunate incident occurred at the Atomic Blonde talent’s L.A home, she had enjoyed a rare outing to Disneyland with her eldest child, Jackson.

Charlize was also accompanied by a group of Jackson's close friends as all of them had the time of their lives at the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

The group were seen enjoying different tasty snacks inside of the amusement park before going on to have fun on a number of rides there.

It is pertinent to mention that Charlize Theron adopted Jackson back in 2012 and another child named August, in 2015.