 
Geo News

Charli XCX, George Daniel remarry in intimate Italy ceremony

Charli XCX and George Daniel initially tied the knot in July

By
Web Desk
|

September 14, 2025

Charli XCX, George Daniel marry each other for the second time
Charli XCX, George Daniel marry each other for the second time 

Charli XCX and George Daniel had their wedding for a second time in Italy.

The couple, who initially married each other in an intimate London ceremony in July — tied the knot again at Tonnara Di Scopello in the village of Scopello, Sicily, as per Just Jared.

According to the outlet the happy couple walked down the aisle to the King of Latin Pop, Enrique Iglesias’ 2001 hit song, Hero.

Additionally, in the intimate ceremony Matty Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, and Troye Sivan were said to be in attendance.

Pictures showed the Speed Drive hitmaker wearing a white lace mini dress alongside the 1975 drummer who wore all black on their way to join friends for drinks for their second ceremony.

An insider reportedly told The Sun ahead of the celebration that the couple had dubbed it the “rave cave.”

“Charli and George have spared no expense for their second wedding and it’s going to be wild,” a source told the outlet, adding, “They’re getting wed in an intimate resort and will have a massive party afterwards.”

The insider further mentioned that the party would continue until the “last person standing collapses into bed.”

It Is pertinent to mention that Charli XCX and George Daniel were first romantically linked to each other in March 2022 after they were seen holding each other’s hand in New York City ahead of the singer’s first Saturday Night Live performance.

Channing Tatutm gets emotional over 'dream' moment with daughter Everly
Channing Tatutm gets emotional over 'dream' moment with daughter Everly
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce didn't get public congrats from Kylie Kelce: Here's why
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce didn't get public congrats from Kylie Kelce: Here's why
Cillian Murphy breaks silence on revisiting '28 Days Later' role
Cillian Murphy breaks silence on revisiting '28 Days Later' role
Ice Cube shares major insight into 'War of the Worlds'
Ice Cube shares major insight into 'War of the Worlds'
Jennifer Aniston feels she's 'hit the jackpot' with new love Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston feels she's 'hit the jackpot' with new love Jim Curtis
Robert Irwin says he's closer than ever to late dad Steve
Robert Irwin says he's closer than ever to late dad Steve
DC boss teases 'Peacemaker' future?
DC boss teases 'Peacemaker' future?
Taylor Swift didn't hand over her songs for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' easily
Taylor Swift didn't hand over her songs for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' easily