Charli XCX, George Daniel remarry in intimate Italy ceremony

Charli XCX, George Daniel marry each other for the second time

Charli XCX and George Daniel had their wedding for a second time in Italy.

The couple, who initially married each other in an intimate London ceremony in July — tied the knot again at Tonnara Di Scopello in the village of Scopello, Sicily, as per Just Jared.

According to the outlet the happy couple walked down the aisle to the King of Latin Pop, Enrique Iglesias’ 2001 hit song, Hero.

Additionally, in the intimate ceremony Matty Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, and Troye Sivan were said to be in attendance.

Pictures showed the Speed Drive hitmaker wearing a white lace mini dress alongside the 1975 drummer who wore all black on their way to join friends for drinks for their second ceremony.

An insider reportedly told The Sun ahead of the celebration that the couple had dubbed it the “rave cave.”

“Charli and George have spared no expense for their second wedding and it’s going to be wild,” a source told the outlet, adding, “They’re getting wed in an intimate resort and will have a massive party afterwards.”

The insider further mentioned that the party would continue until the “last person standing collapses into bed.”

It Is pertinent to mention that Charli XCX and George Daniel were first romantically linked to each other in March 2022 after they were seen holding each other’s hand in New York City ahead of the singer’s first Saturday Night Live performance.