Charlie Sheen reveals hilarious memory with the Penn brothers

Charlie Sheen makes hilarious confession

Charlie Sheen just revealed he used to make awful homemade movies with the Penn brothers.

The Platoon actor became quite close to Sean Penn and his sibling Chris Penn as they lived near each other in Malibu, and has now opened up about how they made terrible attempts at making films together as they grew up.

During the promotion of his memoir, The book of Sheen, Charlie had a conversation with David Duchovny and told him how the Penn brothers had a huge influence on his early years.

“We just found it as a way to just kind of emulate, mimic, copy what our parents were doing. The two houses that it kind of bounced between – Casa Penn and our place – is really where that all happened,” he mentioned.

The son of actors Martin Sheen and Janet Sheen also remembered how his and the Penn families contributed to their makeshift productions.

He said: “We never really had the resources to do substantial productions. We were reliant on whatever dad would kick in or what the Penn parents, (actress) Eileen and (director) Leo, what they would kick in… basically our prop department was blank guns, blanks and blood.”

Additionally, Charlie also explained one part of motivation for writing his new autobiography was to show how much Chris, who died in 2006 and 40 from heart disease, meant to him and he wanted Sean to read it himself.

“A lot of that (book) was written out of love for Sean. I wanted Sean to really read how much his brother meant to me,” the Hot Shots! star stated.

“And I was tempted to go to Sean and read him stuff as I was creating it,” Charlie Sheen revealed but then added, “And I was like, ‘No, man, that’s probably not how Chris would’ve handled it. He would’ve walked in and just (said), ‘Here it is.’”