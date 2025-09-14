Jade Thirlwall appreciates Little Mix time despite solo career

Jade Thirlwall still treasure all that she has achieved through Little Mix.

The girl group, which was comprised of her, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson who left in 2020, won The X Factor in 2011 and went on to garner huge success before they went on a hiatus in 2022.

She told RTÉ Entertainment: “I'm so proud of what we achieved."

"Sometimes we'll message in the group chat and one of us would say, 'Oh my God, I've just watched the BRITs performance we did in 2017, weren’t we amazing!’” Jade revealed.

"It's so hard when you’re in that bubble to understand the greatness of it. The best thing about it is - we remain friends, we remain equals, but also we created such a lovely fan base. As a girl band, that's what it's about - it’s about female empowerment, sisterhood,” the Sweet Melody hitmaker stated.

Jade further mentioned, "So many of our fans became lifelong friends off the back of that fandom. Even now, as a solo artist, the front row of fans at the festivals are those diehard, day ones that have been there since they were 8-years-old. I think that's so beautiful."

Additionally, apart from her love for the girl group, Jade is glad she didn’t start her solo career instantly after the hiatus since the material she already had prepared was just “another Little Mix record.”

“In my head, I was like, 'I've got to release something straight away, everyone's going to forget about me. I've got to ride the wave of Little Mix' - all that stuff that I've been programmed to think as a pop artist,” she explained.

"And now I look back at some of the music I wrote then I'm like, 'Wow, that really was just another Little Mix record'. So, I'm really glad that pushed myself to wait. Thank God, I gave it a minute to figure out who I am again,” Jade Thirlwall concluded.