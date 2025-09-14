Cillian Murphy shares big update on '28 Days Later' franchise

Cillian Murphy weighs in on third film in '28 Days Later' series

The franchise of 28 Days Later has returned after many years, but Cillian Murphy has reportedly a brief role in it.



However, reports suggest that the third planned movie in the series will heavily feature the Peaky Blinders star.

Now, the Oscar winner, who first played Jim, a bicycle courier in the 2002 horror classic, has teased his return in the third installment.

When asked about the third movie during his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cillian says the possibility hinges on the success of the upcoming movie 28 Years Later. "Listen, if everyone goes and sees the second one, we’re in good shape."

Meanwhile, despite having a shorter appearance in the forthcoming film, the British star serves as an executive producer.

Cillian, who has a celebrated career, also recently opened up about finding what he described as the "right role" after Oppenheimer.

“I’m probably less inclined to work all of the time now. This year I won’t have done any acting whatsoever. I’m more willing to be patient and wait for the right thing," he told THR.

He added, “I’ve always been a serial re-collaborator. With Chris, Oppenheimer was the sixth time we worked together."

"With Tim, this is our third thing. For me, the scale and the budget is always secondary to the story," the 49-year-old noted.

He continued, "But when I make a connection with someone and it makes it into the work, that becomes trust, which becomes shorthand. And that’s where the rich work comes from.”

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is set to hit cinemas on January 16, 2026.