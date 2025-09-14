Nicole Kidman shares major 'Practical Magic 2' update

Nicole Kidman has confirmed that filming has wrapped on Practical Magic 2, sharing a behind-the-scenes video with co-star Sandra Bullock over the weekend.

The pair, who first starred together in the 1998 adaptation of Alice Hoffman’s novel, will reprise their roles as witch sisters Gillian and Sally Owens in the long-awaited sequel.

In the clip posted to Instagram, Kidman and Bullock are seen laughing and skipping through a field at sunset, set to Stevie Nicks’ re-recorded version of Crystal, a track featured in the original film’s soundtrack.

Kidman captioned the post as, “That's a wrap on Practical Magic 2! Thank you to the cast & crew for all your magic."

Moreover, the new film, set for release on September 18, 2026, will see the return of Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing as Aunt Jet and Aunt Frances, alongside newcomers Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod.

However, one original cast member will not be returning.

Evan Rachel Wood, who played Sally’s daughter Kylie in the first film, revealed she was not asked to reprise her role despite offering to participate.

Plot details remain under wraps, though reports suggest the story will draw from a later installment in Hoffman’s Practical Magic book series. Director Susanne Bier will helm the project.

Reflecting on the sequel earlier this year, Kidman said she and Bullock had long hoped to continue the story, “When we were making it [the original], we definitely did. We’re so excited. Yes, yes, beyond excited. You heard our spell—we put out our spell already.”