 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston gets honest about what it's like to work with Dolly Parton

Jennifer Aniston is producing the remake of Dolly Parton's comedy '9 to 5'

By
Web Desk
|

September 14, 2025

Jennifer Aniston reveals what its like to work with Dolly Parton on 9 to 5 remake
Jennifer Aniston reveals what it's like to work with Dolly Parton on '9 to 5' remake

Jennifer Aniston joined hands with Dolly Parton to make a 9 to 5 reboot. Now, the actress is opening up on what it’s like to work with the musical legend.

Jennifer is producing the remake of the 1980 comedy film which starred Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin alongside Dolly as a trio of women working under a sexist and unreasonable boss.

The Friends star appeared on the Drew Barrymore show and gushed, "She’s everything you would imagine and more. She really is."

"She’s Dolly Parton and there’s nothing that’s not, you know, what you see is what you get," the Murder Mystery star added.

Speaking of the film, she added, "We won’t be [in theaters] for a while. We’ll be a little bit. Well, yes, 9 to 5 it’s gonna be so exciting."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer revealed if she’d ever consider doing a Broadway show.

"Of course. I would love to. Listen, I know it’s a very, you know, it’s the theater community is, is sacred, so I would be honored if I would be invited into it," she explained.

"It would be really fun," Jennifer Aniston remarked.

Selena Gomez on 'always' returning to 'Wizards of Waverly Place'
Selena Gomez on 'always' returning to 'Wizards of Waverly Place'
Machine Gun Kelly admits to being nervous
Machine Gun Kelly admits to being nervous
Cillian Murphy gushes over Ralph Fiennes
Cillian Murphy gushes over Ralph Fiennes
Netflix reveals new 'Witcher' in S4 first-look video
Netflix reveals new 'Witcher' in S4 first-look
Jessie J reflects on how cancer changed her perspective
Jessie J reflects on how cancer changed her perspective
'Frankenstein' director gives honest verdict about Jacob Elordi's monster
'Frankenstein' director gives honest verdict about Jacob Elordi's monster
Rebel Wilson accused of sabotaging 'The Deb' as legal battles escalate
Rebel Wilson accused of sabotaging 'The Deb' as legal battles escalate
Nicole Kidman shares major 'Practical Magic 2' update
Nicole Kidman shares major 'Practical Magic 2' update