Jennifer Aniston gets honest about what it's like to work with Dolly Parton

Jennifer Aniston reveals what it's like to work with Dolly Parton on '9 to 5' remake

Jennifer Aniston joined hands with Dolly Parton to make a 9 to 5 reboot. Now, the actress is opening up on what it’s like to work with the musical legend.

Jennifer is producing the remake of the 1980 comedy film which starred Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin alongside Dolly as a trio of women working under a sexist and unreasonable boss.

The Friends star appeared on the Drew Barrymore show and gushed, "She’s everything you would imagine and more. She really is."

"She’s Dolly Parton and there’s nothing that’s not, you know, what you see is what you get," the Murder Mystery star added.

Speaking of the film, she added, "We won’t be [in theaters] for a while. We’ll be a little bit. Well, yes, 9 to 5 it’s gonna be so exciting."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer revealed if she’d ever consider doing a Broadway show.

"Of course. I would love to. Listen, I know it’s a very, you know, it’s the theater community is, is sacred, so I would be honored if I would be invited into it," she explained.

"It would be really fun," Jennifer Aniston remarked.