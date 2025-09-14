Jessie J reflects on how cancer changed her perspective

 
Jessie J says singing was her lifeline during cancer recovery.

The 37-year-old singer, who underwent surgery in June, reflected on her journey through breast cancer in a recent interview with Brazil's G1.

“The joy I feel when I sing is the greatest healing,” Jessie told the outlet. “It’s been like this since I was a kid. I’ve faced heart problems, strokes, and other health challenges, and music has always been my support. For me, it’s like a natural, healthy drug.”

The singer added that her cancer diagnosis has given her a fresh perspective on life. “When something like cancer knocks on your door, it changes the way you see things. You don’t sweat the small stuff anymore,” she explained.

“I’m approaching 40, and I’m in a different place in my life. I know I have a beautiful son, and I feel grateful every day. I just try to hold on to joy and spread love and happiness to everyone.”

In August, the chart-topping singer also revealed that she has another operation scheduled before the end of 2025.

