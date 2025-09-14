Supriya Ganesh confesses being 'cautiously optimistic' for 'Emmys'

Supriya Ganesh opens up about her hopes for earn ahead of 'Emmys'

Supriya Ganesh and her The Pitt costars have been gearing up for a lively Emmys weekend.

While attending the One House Toast to the Emmys event, the 27-year-old actress told PEOPLE Magazine that she has been keeping things lighthearted heading into the ceremony, which is slated to take place on 14th September.

“Maybe make some bad decisions,” she quipped when asked about her plans.

Moreover, Ganesh revealed that the cast has a party bus lined up to shuttle them around the weekend’s festivities.

“The whole cast is going, we’re going to a bunch of [pre-parties] on Saturday. And yeah, I can’t wait,” she said while restating, “I think the bad decisions might be made on the party bus.”

She went on to share that around 13 to 14 cast members will also be attending the ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“We’re all going to be there in support of Noah [Wyle] and Katherine [LaNasa]. And I guess ourselves too,” she added with a laugh.

When it comes to their Emmy prospects, Ganesh has been keeping expectations in check.

“We’re all hopeful," she remarked and expressed, "We all have our fingers, toes and everything [crossed]. So, yeah, let’s see.”

She concluded by mentioning, “I think we’ll put up a good fight. And I’m cautiously optimistic.”