Kate Middleton is picking up pace with new era of duties 

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 15, 2025

Kate Middleton is getting back to Royal duties on a fast pace as she takes on full fledged engagements.

The Princess of Wales, who attended the Women's Institute meeting in Berkshire to remember the late Queen on the third anniversary of her death, is now turning a new leaf.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror: "With the children now back at school, there will be all sorts of activities and, no doubt, homework to keep the family busy.

She added: "She and William will both be on duty for the state visit by President Trump. Then William has the Earthshot Prize in Brazil to attend, and Catherine is now probably deeply involved in planning for her Christmas carol concert. I'm sure there will also be other engagements to do with Shaping Us and early years development.

"Also a new home beckons and a new school for George is now just one year away. The princess is also one year on from the end of her cancer treatment, and she and William are not far off celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary,” noted the expert.

