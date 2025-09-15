Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘splendid' life in Montecito revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made the town of Montecito more glamorous, says a neighbour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to California back in 2020, are living a ‘splendid’ life alongside Hollywood A-listers.

The couple’s neighbour, Richard Mineards, tells Ici Paris: ''The community is waiting for them. They're gnashing at the bit. The cachet of a Duke and Duchess. They live rather splendidly, it couldn't be a nicer place.

"We have got a lot of very rich and very famous people here, and none of them have a security retinue like the Sussexes."

He revealed: "There was even this anecdote of an elderly neighbour who wanted to give her a documentary he had made on local history. The old man never got past the gate."

"She cultivates a very controlled image. She pays attention to every appearance, every word, every gesture. And here in Montecito, we appreciate simple people, even famous ones,” he notes.

"Oprah Winfrey, for example, shows up at charity events. Meghan doesn't play the community game,” says the insider.