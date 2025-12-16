 
Geo News

William, Kate, and kids attend King's pre-Christmas lunch after 2 years

Prince William was spotted driving his family, including George, Charlotte, and Louis to Buckingham Palace

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 16, 2025

The Wales family last attended the annual event in 2023
The Wales family last attended the annual event in 2023

Prince William and Princess Kate are easing back into royal traditions ahead of Christmas 2025.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended King Charles’ annual pre-Christmas family lunch at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, December 16, bringing along their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis for the festive family gathering, Hello! magazine reported.

The lunch is a longstanding royal custom held before the family decamps to Sandringham for Christmas Day celebrations. This year’s event marked a notable return for William and Kate, who, along with their children, were absent from the gathering last year.

The reason for their absence wasn’t anything alarming; the Waleses had simply arrived at Norfolk earlier than the rest of the family, following the kids’ break from school. This year, though, they were able to make it for the gathering in Buckingham Palace.

William was seen driving his family to the Palace, with Charlotte briefly sitting in the front seat. She was joined by her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, along with the family’s longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, per the outlet.

Other senior royals were also spotted arriving at the Palace. Among them were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, as well as the Duke of Kent, Lady Sarah Chatto.

Also pictured arriving were the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The sisters appeared in good spirits as they arrived together by car, marking their first reunion with the royal family ever since their parents’ fall from grace over their links to Jeffrey Epstein. 

More From Royals

King Charles's foundation marks 35 years with spiritual showstopper
King Charles's foundation marks 35 years with spiritual showstopper
Prince William gets competitive as he coaches kids' football team video
Prince William gets competitive as he coaches kids' football team
King Charles reunion with royals at Sandringham in trouble: Here's why
King Charles reunion with royals at Sandringham in trouble: Here's why
Buckingham Palace unveils King Charles encouraging words as Sophie fulfils task
Buckingham Palace unveils King Charles encouraging words as Sophie fulfils task
British Princess shocking secret comes into spotlight: ‘affair'
British Princess shocking secret comes into spotlight: ‘affair'
Meghan Markle marks big win as public apology from UK issued
Meghan Markle marks big win as public apology from UK issued