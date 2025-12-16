King Charles' blast from the past gets modern makeover by Steve Backshall

Buckingham Palace has renewed centuries-old memories as King Charles' epic 1975 Arctic adventure gets a modern twist.

The monarch's trip to the Canadian Arctic is back in the spotlight. Charles' formative journey is being retraced by adventurer Steve Backshall.

50 years on, Backshall's mission is to expose the harsh reality of climate change in the Arctic.

The Palace wrote: "In 1975, The King undertook a formative trip to the Canadian Arctic - taking in dog sledding, embracing freezing temperatures, and learning about the local culture."

The statement continued: "Now Steve Backshall retraces His Majesty’s steps and uncovers the impact of climate change, 50 years on."

It added: "Watch ‘Steve Backshall’s Royal Arctic Challenge’ on ITV1 on 18th December at 8.30pm."