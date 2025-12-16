King Charles reunion with royals at Sandringham in trouble: Here's why

Will King Charles and the royal family's annual Sandringham gathering be spoiled amid a new threat?

For the unversed, at the end of every year in Christmas, the royals head to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to celebrate the festive season.

From senior to rarely seen royals, the members of the firm joined the monarch to make memories and enjoy a special time away from the spotlight.

But this time, the situation takes a shocking turn. According to express.co.uk, the union bosses issued a threat of a strike, which will affect the people at Sandringham Estate.

"Heating oil delivery drivers have announced that they will go on strike, a move that will affect 400 tanker drivers at Certas Energy, a supplier to the Sandringham Estate," the report said.

It has been claimed that the King and Queen will have to suffer a "cold Christmas" due to the strikes, as oil deliveries will be disturbed between December 22 and January 25.

Earlier, royal commentator Robert Jobson gave rare insight into the royal family's intimate celebrations during holidays.

He revealed that the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the late Queen make the final touches to the decoration.

Presents will be opened that day at teatime as the royals still keep to the German practice of opening their gifts on Christmas Eve," he shared.

Now, amid calls for a strike, royal fans are curious to know King Charles' next move.