King Charles's foundation marks 35 years with spiritual showstopper

King Charles’s Foundation is ringing in the new year with a striking new exhibition that blends sacred tradition with visual spectacle, opening on Tuesday at the atmospheric Garrison Chapel in Chelsea Barracks.

The free show celebrates the work of 10 emerging icon painters and marks the charity’s 35th anniversary in suitably artistic style.

Described by organisers as both a “spiritual encounter” and a “visual delight,” the exhibition showcases intricate works created by students from the King’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts.

Each piece reflects the centuries-old discipline of icon painting, brought to life by a new generation of artists.

Aidan Hart, director and tutor of the Certificate of Icon Painting course based in Shrewsbury, promises visitors more than just a gallery stroll.

“Those who attend the exhibition will be treated to a real feast for the eyes,” he said, “and be able to encounter a different kind of beauty.”

Visitors won’t just be getting a snapshot of the students’ talents but they will be seeing almost the full story.

The works on display account for roughly 80 per cent of what the artists produced during their three-year course, making the exhibition closer to a grand finale than a simple showcase.

The part time programme is as rigorous as it is reverent.

Over three years, students must complete seven major works: two studies of heads, two busts, two full figures and one ambitious “feast” icon depicting a pivotal moment in the life of Christ or the Virgin Mary.

As course director Aidan Hart explained, there’s no hiding behind a single masterpiece.

“As part of the programme, students need to exhibit at least six of the seven icons they’ve created,” he said.