Meghan Markle marks big win as public apology from UK issued

Meghan Markle marks big win as unprecedented apology from UK issued

Meghan Markle's family marked a major win as a much-needed public apology has been issued ahead of the royal family's gathering at Sandringham.

The Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland, received an apology from GB News presenter Carole Malone, who faced backlash for spreading misinformation about Archie and Lilibet's grandmother.

At the beginning of this month, there was a serious debate going around Meghan's ailing father, Thomas Markle, after his leg amputation surgery.

Doria made false claims, stating that the Duchess was "brought up by her dad, who also paid for her private education while her mother was in jail."

She said on television, "On Thursday, December 4th 2025, I stated that Thomas Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’s father, brought Meghan up while her mother, Doria Ragland, was in prison.

"I believed this to be the case based on what I now understand to be misinformation I had seen online. I was questioned about the validity of this claim during the broadcast, and I repeated this belief, which I now understand to be false."

Carole said that her move was a "genuine" error. She corrected that Meghan was raised by her mother, and that Miss Doria was never in jail.

The TV presenter continued, "I apologise sincerely to Miss Ragland and her family for any pain my comments may have caused, and I am happy to set the record straight."

It must be a moment of pride for the Sussexes as the ill treatment of Doria was pointed out and got her an apology.

Similarly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle often shed light on the UK-based outlets 'false" coverage about them.

The Duke of Sussex was in a legal battle with the UK press publishers over "unlawful information gathering."