Princess Beatrice receives surprise update from White House amid Andrew fallout

Princess Beatrice might be in surprise to know that one of her relatives was invited by White House to attend Donald Trump's Christmas part.

Beatrice's stepson's mother Dara Huang offered a rare glimpse inside a White House Christmas reception after attending the festive event hosted by Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

The model turned to her Instagram to share a video with the US President and First Lady on her social media, captioning: "White House interiors tour Super Speed for history, buffs and Christmas lovers alike!"

Huang, the American mother of Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie - surprised fans and the royals alike by sharing a video montage on social media documenting her experience at the White House's official Christmas reception in Washington, DC.

The invitation read: “The President and Mrs. Trump request the pleasure of your company at a Christmas Reception at The White House on Friday, December 12, 2025”.

One clip shows a string ensemble dressed in red military-style jackets performing among the multiple adored christmas trees , adding to the formal atmosphere of the reception.

President Donald Trump could be seen addressing guests from a lectern positioned at the foot of a staircase, with Melania Trump standing beside him.

White House Christmas receptions are traditionally held throughout December and are attended by a wide range of guests, including diplomats, donors, public figures and members of cultural and business communities. The events typically include live music, formal greetings by the President and First Lady, and tours through the decorated State Rooms.