Buckingham Palace unveils King Charles encouraging words as Sophie fulfils task

Buckingham Palace celebrates as Duchess Sophie as she fulfilled an important task assigned by King Charles.

On December 16, the royal family released a delightful video of the Duchess of Edinburgh meeting the people of Alderney to mark the 80th Anniversary of their Homecoming.

The King's social media team shared: In 1945, islanders returned home having been evacuated to mainland Britain ahead of the German Occupation in 1940."

The key duty that Sophie performed was to read the monarch's heartfelt message to the community.

A part of his address reads, "Homecoming Day reminds us of the sacrifices made by those Islanders and the challenges they overcame when they returned to rebuild their community and their homes.

"It is thanks to their valiant efforts to restore the island that all those who now reside in Alderney continue to enjoy its peaceful way of life."

Sophie, known as the secret weapon of the royal family, is often appointed for special roles by King Charles as she is one of those royals who are focused on and working for the betterment of the monarchy.

In the comments section of the new post, the Duchess of Edinburgh earned respect and admiration.

One fan wrote, "The Duchess of Edinburgh is the real deal. Regal and sincere with a sense of duty."

"The Duchess is amazing! So nice to see her celebrating with the islanders of Alderney yesterday," another said.