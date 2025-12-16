British Princess shocking secret comes into spotlight: ‘affair’

The British Royal Family had a fair share of scandals take place this year, mostly owing to King Charles’s brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, but one scandal secretly slipped through the cracks of history.

The kings in the past have fought wars for love and hence, it was forbidden love that eventually led to the unfortunate fate of a royal member of the family, as hidden details emerge from the archives.

In recent years, Princess Diana had challenged the Firm and the age-old royal traditions. However, there had been another royal, with uncanny similarities who had been shut in the history along with her rebellions and a love affair leading to a tragic end.

Princess Louise, the mother-in-law to Queen Victoria, has been virtually written out of history but Dr Ulrike Grunewald revives it in her new book, A Royal Outcast - The Life and Scandal of Princess Louise.

“When I first heard about the destiny of Princess Louise, mother of the famous Prince Albert, I was left shivering,” she told The Mirror. “Louise’s story took me in its icy grip: it reminded me immediately of Diana, Princess of Wales. It is one of scandals, tragedy and secrets and shapes the House of Windsor today.”

Just like Diana, Louise was an “unconventional princess” and known as the “princess of hearts”, for her charismatic, benevolent and lovable nature. Dr Ulrike reveals that 150 years ago, the princess did not submit to “romantic ideas” and had “iron will”.

At the time, Louise’s husband felt his social position entitled him to take mistresses. Meanwhile, Charles famously had an affair with Camilla while being married to Diana.

Diana did have her fair share of affairs owing to her unhappy marriage, Louise was accused of having an affair with a young courtier. The allegations caused a scandal, for them both. Louise’s son Albert was only five when his parents separated.