Kate Middleton, Pippa simmering tensions emerge: ‘not on speaking terms’

When Kate Middleton entered the royal family in 2011 by marrying Prince William, she was surrounded by the whole Middleton clan at her back, with her sister Pippa standing right by her side as the maid of honour.

Over the years, the sisters have appeared in good spirits as they attended public events together, smiling and laughing. And just like Pippa, Kate was radiant and beaming as she supported her sister during her 2017 nuptials to financier James Matthews.

However, since the beginning of this year, there have been rumours simmering about the two sisters and the possible feud that has kept them apart for most of the year. Notably, as the Princess of Wales went through a tough time with her cancer journey, Pippa was no where around, not in a significant way.

The scrutiny over the potential fallout between Kate and Pippa resurfaced when the 42-year-old was missing from her sister’s annual Together at Christmas carol service as the whole family attended.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, arrived together and walked in behind their son, James Middleton, and his wife, Alizée Thevenet.

During the event, Pippa was reportedly in the Middle-East after making a brief but awkward appearance on Sky Sports while attending the F1 event. Pippa had never skipped any carol service event, which is a annual tradition set by Kate herself.

Royal watchers are now concerned as they note a pattern, suggesting that something is up between the two sisters.

“Just as a reminder for all, Pippa was diving off a yacht when Kate was having surgery for her precancerous cells,” one user on X noted. “And also did not accompany Kate to a single Wimbledon game this year.”

They continued, “It’s very clear that something is up with those sisters and I’m not surprised. Kate is a mean girl.”

Another user pointed out the shady interview in which Pippa made an awkward comment about Kate’s cancer diagnosis. Pippa had said that her sister was “not sick in the traditional sense”, raising eyebrows over it.

One user suggested, “They haven’t been on speaking terms in a loooong time!”

While another X user claimed that “Pippa is probably had enough with all the drama and lies.”

Some believe that that this is a typical sibling rivalry since their mother Carole “prioritised [Kate] and her kids over Pippa’s family”.

In response, another user noted, “Carole has always prioritised Kate and her kids over everyone else. Carole always goes on vacation with them and never Pippa. Carole always spends Xmas with Kate and never Pippa. I bet Pippa is fed up with Kate’s lies and her mother catering to her all the time.”

There has not been any official comment on the matter. However, the series of event leading up to one of the most imporatant events of Princess Kate and the absence of the once-supportive sister raises suspicions.