 
Geo News

Sheryl Lee Ralph's wish to play Madame Morrible in 'Wicked' movies comes to light

Sheryl Lee Ralph gets honest about playing Madame Morrible in 'Wicked' movies

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

September 14, 2025

Sheryl Lee Ralph makes shocking confession about Wicked movies
Sheryl Lee Ralph makes shocking confession about 'Wicked' movies

Sheryl Lee Ralph just opened up about her desire to bring her Madame Morrible role to the Wicked movies.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, the 68-year-old American actress and singer, who acted in the Broadway production of Wicked from 2016 to 2017, shared her thoughts about the film franchise, especially Michelle Yeoh’s role of Morrible, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

While promoting her PBS Kids’ animated show, Weather Hunters, Ralph told the outlet, “One of the greatest times I’ve had onstage was playing Madame Morrible in Wicked on Broadway.”

She added, “And I have no regrets, but I just wish they had asked me to play [Madame Morrible] in the film! But that’s all right; it wasn’t mine to have, but it’s okay.”

The Emmy-winning actress went on to rave about the Oscar winner Yeoh’s performance as Morrible.

Ralph stated, “I thought she did a wonderful job. Everybody brings their own special flavor to these roles. My flavor is what I bring, and she brought what she brought, and it’s wonderful.”

“And that all adds to the movie. I love Cynthia, I adore Ariana, and Jonathan Bailey, I swoon. So, I’m loving it all,” the Abbott Elementary star gushed.

It is significant to mention that Wicked: For Good is scheduled to hit theatres on November 1, 2025 under the banner of Universal Pictures.

Supriya Ganesh confesses being 'cautiously optimistic' for 'Emmys'
Supriya Ganesh confesses being 'cautiously optimistic' for 'Emmys'
'Gen V' producer gives insight into upcoming season
'Gen V' producer gives insight into upcoming season
Hugh Bonneville despises THIS Maggie Smith 'Downton Abbey' line
Hugh Bonneville despises THIS Maggie Smith 'Downton Abbey' line
Mandy Moore gets candid about 'greatest' experience in life
Mandy Moore gets candid about 'greatest' experience in life
Tom Pelphrey admits Matilda's on-set visit changed his vibe
Tom Pelphrey admits Matilda's on-set visit changed his vibe
'Romeo + Juliet' director reveals why Leonardo DiCaprio was perfect Romeo
'Romeo + Juliet' director reveals why Leonardo DiCaprio was perfect Romeo
Hollywood star gives strong speech against 'hate'
Hollywood star gives strong speech against 'hate'
Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock clash at Oklahoma festival
Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock clash at Oklahoma festival