 
Geo News

Travis Kelce reveals raw emotions behind Taylor Swift proposal

Travis Kelce 'can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with' Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk
|

September 15, 2025

Travis Kelce spills proposal jitters
Travis Kelce spills proposal jitters

Travis Kelce opened up about the emotional moment of popping the question to Taylor Swift, recalling sweaty palms and tears.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared rare insights about his feelings while he was proposing to his now-fiancee, Taylor Swift, revealing he is an "emotional guy."

When the FOX host Erin Andrews asked Travis whether he was nervous or not when he got on knees, the 35-year-old footballer admitted he shed "a few tears."

“She can tell that story," Travis said of Taylor, "The palms were definitely sweating.”

“I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there,” he revealed.

Further noting how everything is going between the newly engaged couple, Travis shared, "But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day."

"I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her," he confessed.

For those unaware, the August hitmaker and Travis announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, along with snaps of floral-themed proposal in Travis garden.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair started dating in the summer of 2023, after Taylor's Eras Tour in July 2023.

'Full House' stars recall 'impossible' scenes with Dave Coulier, Bob Saget
'Full House' stars recall 'impossible' scenes with Dave Coulier, Bob Saget
Britney Spears' need for control jeopardizes biopic development: Source
Britney Spears' need for control jeopardizes biopic development: Source
Sheryl Lee Ralph's wish to play Madame Morrible in 'Wicked' movies comes to light
Sheryl Lee Ralph's wish to play Madame Morrible in 'Wicked' movies comes to light
Supriya Ganesh confesses being 'cautiously optimistic' for 'Emmys'
Supriya Ganesh confesses being 'cautiously optimistic' for 'Emmys'
'Gen V' producer gives insight into upcoming season
'Gen V' producer gives insight into upcoming season
Hugh Bonneville despises THIS Maggie Smith 'Downton Abbey' line
Hugh Bonneville despises THIS Maggie Smith 'Downton Abbey' line
Mandy Moore gets candid about 'greatest' experience in life
Mandy Moore gets candid about 'greatest' experience in life
Tom Pelphrey admits Matilda's on-set visit changed his vibe
Tom Pelphrey admits Matilda's on-set visit changed his vibe