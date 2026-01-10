 
Rebel Wilson did not intend to share baby no. 2 news: Here's why

Geo News Digital Desk
January 10, 2026

Rebel Wilson and her partner are preparing to welcome their second child, but it turns out their 3-year-old daughter Royce couldn’t keep the secret under wraps.

During a January 9 appearance on the Today show, the Pitch Perfect star explained that Royce’s excitement about becoming a big sister led to the couple announcing the pregnancy earlier than planned.

“My one daughter, Royce, she just goes around saying everything to anybody, teachers at school, people in the grocery store,” Rebel explained.

“She’ll be like, ‘I’m getting a baby sister,’ and then people come up, random people go, ‘Oh congratulations on the new baby.’”

Faced with Royce’s ‘chatterbox’ tendencies, Wilson decided to make the news official on social media.

“I thought, ‘Okay, I better put it out on social media,’” she added.

Wilson and Ramona Agruma, who tied the knot in 2024, are thrilled to expand their family.

Ramona is carrying their new arrival, a baby girl, due soon.

“One baby was the real shocker, just really changes your life, so I’m hoping two just fits in,” Wilson said.

“My wife Ramona is pregnant, really about to pop, so, yeah, it’s really exciting to have another little gorgeous baby.”

