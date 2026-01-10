 
Stephen King adaptation '11.22.63': Cast, characters, plot explained

Miniseries '11.22.63,' based on the 2011 novel by Stephen King, recently lands on Netflix

Geo News Digital Desk
January 10, 2026

11.22.63 is a television miniseries based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Stephen King.

Adapted for television by J.J. Abrams, the eight-episode limited series is developed for TV by Bridget Carpenter with King, Abrams, Carpenter and Bryan Burk as executive producers.

A Hulu original series premiered on the platform on February 15, 2016.

Meanwhile, 11.22.63, arrived on Netflix in the United States on January 7, 2026, making it newly available to a broader audience after its original Hulu run.

11.22.63 plot details

The miniseries blends science fiction, thriller, history, and drama. The story follows Jake Epping, a high-school English teacher who is given the chance to travel back in time through a mysterious portal in a diner.

His mission: prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, which is one of the most pivotal events in U.S. history.

As Jake embeds himself in the early 1960s, he assumes a new identity, navigates life in the past, and makes unexpected emotional connections.

However, changing history never works in favour and he soon realises far more complications than he imagined.

11.22.63 cast and characters

James Franco as Jake Epping James Amberson

Chris Cooper as Al Templeton

Sarah Gadon as Sadie Dunhill

Daniel Webber as Lee Harvey Oswald

Lucy Fry as Marina Oswald

George MacKay as Bill Turcotte

Cherry Jones as Marguerite Oswald

Kevin J. O'Connor as Yellow Card Man

T R Knight as Johnny Clayton

Josh Duhamel as Frank Dunning

Joanna Douglas as Doris Dunning

11.22.63 rating 

On release, 11.22.63 was well received by critics and audiences, praised for its compelling narrative and strong performances.

It holds an 83% critic score and an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

All eight episodes are now available to stream on Netflix.

