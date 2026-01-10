Katie Price draws line on love after JJ Slater split

Katie Price has set clear boundaries after being in multiple relationships, insisting she does not need a man following her split from boyfriend and Married At First Sight UK star JJ Slater.

The former glamour model, 47, has reportedly parted ways with her ex-boyfriend JJ Slater this week after almost to years of dating.

Katie is believed to have ended the relationship after realising she didn't see a future with the former reality star, who is 14 years her junior.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, the star said: 'Years ago, I was always afraid of being on my own. I always felt I needed someone.

'How I am now, I always say, I don't need a man. If I want a man, it's because I want them. I don't need a man, whereas years before, I needed a man.'

However, insiders are less convinced by Katie's proclamation that she is happy being single and say she will be back in a new relationship in no time.

A source told the Mirror: 'She wants to find a husband and can't cope without being with a partner. It wouldn't be surprising if she hasn't got someone lined up already.

'It will last three seconds. Her family are concerned she will throw herself deep into another relationship and put the pressure on again to get married, like she has with JJ. You can't force someone to get married, you can't force someone to love you.'

Katie and JJ began dating in February 2024, after JJ rose to fame on E4's Married At First Sight UK.