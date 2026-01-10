Ariana Grande responds to Cynthia Erivo's omission from 2026 Actor Awards

Ariana Grande gets nominated for 'Wicked' movie in Actor Awards 2026

Ariana Grande has expressed how she felt about Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo’s award snub.

Recently, the 2026 Actor Awards formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards rolled out the nominations list which included Grande’s name in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

But her co-actor Erivo did not receive any nomination in any category, which has made the 7 Rings vocalist upset.

According to Ariana, every good thing that happens to her, none of it all exists without Cynthia and director Jon M. Chu.

“They deserve all the flowers this world can grow”, said the 32-year-old American singer and songwriter, while adding, "The impact of his work and Cynthia’s Elphaba is undeniable. "

While commenting on the 39-year-old’s award snub, Grande believes that Erivo’s Elphaba is the most truthful and vulnerable performance ever seen and it will be remembered till generations.

In an interview with Variety, Side to Side singer added, "Cynthia's performance is the most truthful, vulnerable and fierce Elphaba we've seen, and it will be referenced and adored for generations," she said. "That can't be taken away."

Directed by Crazy Rich Asian’s director, Wicked: For Good features Ariana as the good witch Glinda and Cynthia as Elphaba, the evil one.