Travis Kelce reveals how Taylor Swift made him ‘a better man'?

Travis Kelce reveals surprising way Taylor Swift changed him

Following their floral-filled proposal, Travis Kelce is opening up about how Taylor Swift has changed his life.

During a recent interview with Fox, the NFL star credited the pop star for making him "a better man" and filling his days with new "joy."

During the chat for NFL, host Erin Andrews asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, how much happier Swift makes him.

“She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man," Kelce responded.

He went on to gush, "(Taylor) made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am."

For the unversed, the Lover singer and Kelce broke the news of their engagement in a joint post on Instagram on August 26.

Elsewhere in the interview, the sports broadcaster inquired, "How rattled did you get when you proposed?"

Kelce spilling his proposal jitters said, “She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating."

“I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there,” he continued. "But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”