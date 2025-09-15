Why King Charles 'desperately' wants to reunite with Archie, Lilibet?

King Charles longs to reconnect with Archie, Lilibet after 3 years

King Charles has reportedly expressed his desire to reconnect his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet and estranged daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

Following Harry's meeting with the King at Clarence House, Charles is planning to interact with Meghan and her kids on video call.

This will mark their first ever reconnection in over three years which might bridge the cold ties between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace.

"It’s been more than three years since he’s seen them properly. The King desperately wants to be a grandfather. He knows time is precious, and this is his chance to reconnect, a source close to the royal family told RadarOnline.com.

Notably, King Charles last met Harry's children back in 2022 during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The monarch wants to build a strong connection with Archie and Lilibet before "it’s too late."

"He lights up when he talks about them. He wants them to know their grandfather," an insider noted.

Its uncertain when the meeting will occur and if the Duchess of Sussex will join too, but Prince Harry is involved in the arrangements as per the outlet.

"Whether she joins is up to her... This is less about politics and more about family," a tipster said of Meghan.