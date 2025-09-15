'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper becomes youngest male Emmy award winner

'Adolescence' actor Owen Cooper makes history with best supporting actor win

Owen Cooper has made history at the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the youngest actor to win the accolade.

The 15-year-old took the best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series at Sunday’s event for his role as Jamie Miller in Adolescence.

"Standing up here is just so surreal,” the British actor began his acceptance speech by saying.

Recalling when Cooper planned to step into the filming industry, he continued, “Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be in the United States, never mind here.”

“I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing about three years ago and I’m here now. Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything can be possible,” the Hollywood actor concluded.

Adolescence revolves around a 13-year-old boy, who is arrested for murdering his classmates, and explores the psychological, social and legal aftermath for him and his family.

For those unversed, the series won a total of eight Emmy awards including six awards at the main Primetime Emmys ceremony and two additional awards at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Later in the evening, Cooper’s on-screen Psychologist, portrayed by Erin Doherty, won her first Emmy award for best actress.

She said, “Wow. It's looking like I'm just going to be banging on about Adolescence and Owen Cooper for the rest of my life, but you know, there's worse things.”

"I would love to mention every single person involved in the making of this show because it was the definition of a team effort. But I can't get up here without talking about Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters.

“You are generosity personified - even though Stephen called mea tea cosy today,” Doherty lauded about her cast members before concluding the speech.