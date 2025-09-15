 
Sofía Vergara misses Emmys 2025 due to medical emergency

The 'Modern Family' alum was expected to present at the 77th annual awards show

September 15, 2025

Sofía Vergara breaks silence on Emmys 2025 absence

Sofía Vergara had to miss television's biggest night this year due to a medical emergency.

The Modern Family alum, 53, addressed her absence in an Instagram post, sharing photos from the hospital a day later.

“Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER," Vergara wrote on Monday with a carousel post that included a close-up photo of her swollen left eye.

"Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car."

In one video from the post the actress could be seen lying in a hospital bed, while another clip filmed as she rinsed out her eye with water in a hospital sink.

Vergara had been scheduled to present at the prestigious ceremony, alongside a star-studded lineup that included Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, and Tina Fey among others.

Vergara wasn't the only one with a health scare that night as Eric Dane, who was named as a presenter, also missed out on the event.

Dane, 52, has been publicly battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and was slated to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Grey’s Anatomy at the ceremony.

In contrast, Sterling K. Brown defied expectations and attended the show despite a torn Achilles tendon.

The Paradise actor also rolled onto the stage with a knee scooter to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series to Jeff Hiller from Somebody Somewhere.

Brown even postponed surgery days ahead to attend the Emmys as he was nominated as the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his performance on Hulu’s hit Paradise.

