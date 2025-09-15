 
Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen become first couple to jointly receive Emmy award

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at 2025 Emmy event

September 15, 2025

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have made history at 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the first couple to jointly receive an Emmy award.

At the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, the couple received a Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for their contribution in community services.

"It's named after a man whose very name was hope, and that is what Bob Hope brought to people for 50 years as he traveled the world, entertaining our troops," Danson began his acceptance speech by saying.

Showing gratitude for the award, he continued, “There’s no honour that would mean more to Mary and me than this one."

"The fact that it’s been given to both of us means the world. A lot of people have come before us, and a lot of people will come after us,” the Cheers actor.

Reflecting on her and her husband’s objective to spread love, she told the audience, “If it’s true that life is made up of two emotions, love and fear, the world’s a little out of balance right now.

“We don’t want to live in fear, so we make ourselves useful working for organisations that move the scale away from fear and put us smack dab in the middle of love," The Proposal actress concluded

For those unversed, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, who have been married for three decades, have actively supported and co-founded several non-profit organizations including ocean conservation, environmentalism, youth drugs prevention.

