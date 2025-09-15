 
Geo News

Stephen Graham makes emotional call to stepdad after 'Adolescence' win

Stephen Graham made an emotional FaceTime call to his stepfather, Mike Fazakerley, after Netflix hit 'Adolescence' swept the Emmy Awards with eight wins

By
Web Desk
|

September 15, 2025

Stephen Graham makes emotional call to stepdad after Adolescence win
Stephen Graham makes emotional call to stepdad after 'Adolescence' win

Stephen Graham celebrated his biggest career night with an emotional FaceTime call to his stepfather, Mike Fazakerley, after Netflix drama Adolescence swept the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The acclaimed series, in which Graham stars as Eddie Miller, won eight awards including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, while 15-year-old Owen Cooper made history as the youngest-ever male Emmy winner.

Above the cheers of his wife, actress Hannah Walters, and friends, Graham shouted, “We did alright, Dad!” before dialing home to Liverpool to share the news with Fazakerley, who helped raise him after marrying his mother Mary in 1989.

Though Graham remains close to his biological father, he has often credited Fazakerley with guiding him through childhood struggles around identity and belonging. 

Speaking previously, the actor called his stepfather “the one person who believed in my dream” and praised him for helping him embrace his mixed heritage, as per Daily Mail

Fazakerley, a former mechanic turned paediatric nurse, expressed his pride earlier this year, saying he watched all of Graham’s work and considered him “one of this country’s finest.” 

He added it was only bittersweet that Mary, who died in 2022, could not see her son’s success.

At Sunday’s ceremony, Adolescence also claimed wins for Best Supporting Actor (Cooper), Best Supporting Actress (Erin Doherty), and Best Director (Philip Barantini), cementing its status as one of Netflix’s biggest critical and commercial hits.

'Batman' creator shares discouraging update about top star
'Batman' creator shares discouraging update about top star
Ben Stiller gushes over 'Focker-In-Law' co-star Ariana Grande
Ben Stiller gushes over 'Focker-In-Law' co-star Ariana Grande
'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper becomes youngest male Emmy award winner
'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper becomes youngest male Emmy award winner
Sofía Vergara misses Emmys 2025 due to medical emergency
Sofía Vergara misses Emmys 2025 due to medical emergency
Sterling K. Brown makes Emmys 2025 entrance on knee scooter after injury
Sterling K. Brown makes Emmys 2025 entrance on knee scooter after injury
Celebrations erupt at 2025 Emmys over 'The Pitt', 'Adolescence', 'The Studio'
Celebrations erupt at 2025 Emmys over 'The Pitt', 'Adolescence', 'The Studio'
Leslie Bibb admits Armani gown was difficult to breath in at 2025 Emmys
Leslie Bibb admits Armani gown was difficult to breath in at 2025 Emmys
Stephen Colbert gets standing ovation for Emmys 2025 win after show shutdown
Stephen Colbert gets standing ovation for Emmys 2025 win after show shutdown