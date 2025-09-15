Prince Harry sits down with King Charles after four years for one major reason

Prince Harry's unexpected reunion with King Charles shakes the palace

It is being reported that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, known for stepping away from the royal family, staged a dramatic reunion because of his financial struggles.

An insider told Star that the hidden agenda behind Prince Harry’s recent visit to the United Kingdom was about finances.

For those unversed, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, lived apart from the monarchy for four years. The couple, who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, relocated to Montecito, California, and after six months, they reportedly broke all ties with King Charles.

Their drastic measure cost them their estimated $20 million Spotify deal in 2023, as top executive Bill Simmons severely criticised them, calling the couple “f***ing grifters.”

Now, this reunion is seen as an important moment for their strained relationship; however, the insider claimed money might have been a primary reason behind Prince Harry’s 54-minute meeting with King Charles on September 10.

The source reported that his meeting with King Charles was his way of making sure he does not face more financial issues in the future.

Both Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have completely understood that they “need to somehow put an end to this war with the monarchy, if only to avoid the very real prospect of financial ruin,” the insider said.

This comes after Rob Shuter’s ShuterScoop report published on August 18 stated that the Duchess of Sussex’s business venture As Ever is “out of cash” and is struggling to even pay vendors.

It is pertinent to mention that Newsweek reported on September 5 that the sophomore season of Meghan’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, received an underwhelming response, which has not helped her situation.