Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor exposed by Fergie's family as exile continues

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faced 'humiliation' as his former spouse, Sarah Ferguson's family member, made a shocking revelation about his character.

Fergie's mother, Susan Barrantes, commented about the former Duke of York being mentioned by the royal author, Andrew Lownie, in his bombshell biography, Entitled, which was the beginning of the Yorks downfall.

Susan said that if Andrew had a good character, his and Sarah's marriage could have worked.

She talked to Italian magazine Gente, "He's a good-looking boy and has a heart of gold to the point where he would be without any money himself to help someone, but he just hasn't got any character... absolutely none."

"If only he had character, perhaps his marriage wouldn't have broken up," Susan added.

Andrew and Sarah suffered personal and professional setbacks in 2025.

From losing royal perks to facing financial issues, the ex-couple made it to the bad books of the royal family and Britons.

Not only this, Andrew and Fergie left their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, in turmoil as well because Christmas is approaching, and they will be invited by King Charles to Sandringham.

But, as per the reports, the sisters do not want to leave their parents alone at the massive Royal Lodge ahead of their eviction.