Royal family loses beloved member: emotional statement released

An emotional statement has been released as the royal family lost a beloved member ahead of Sandringham celebrations.

Dame Shan Legge-Bourke, who was an old friend of the royals and a lady in waiting to Princess Anne, took her last breath at the age of 82.

According to The Daily Mail, the noble lady was also the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood nanny Tiggy.

Dame Shan's loved ones shared an emotional message, confirming her passing last night.

The statement reads, "We are devastated to lose our mother.

"She was an inspiration to us all, and to many people she met over her years of service to Wales, and the countless organisations and institutions she supported.

Photo courtesy/Shutterstock

"A country girl at heart, she has left an indelible legacy at Glanusk, the wider countryside and beyond."

Notably, Dame Shane was the daughter of the 3rd Lord Glanusk, William Bailey, and she played a number of vital roles in Wales.

The royal family also saw the death of a key member, the Duchess of Kent, in 2025.

Buckingham Palace announced the sad news on September 5, stating that the members of the firm are "deeply" sorrowful over the demise of Katharine.