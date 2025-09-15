 
Ava Raine fired over remarks about Charlie Kirk?

Ava Raine, the daughter of The Rock, is accused of making insensitive remarks about Charlie Kirk

September 15, 2025

WWE star Ava Raine, the eldest daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is facing calls for her dismissal after a social media post she made in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Kirk, 31, a right-wing commentator and close ally of Donald Trump, was fatally shot September 10 during a campus event at Utah Valley University. 

Tributes poured in from politicians and celebrities, but Raine, 24, drew attention for her response on X.

Quoting a post that read, “If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind words when you’re alive,” Raine added: “and I’ll stand behind this. be kind, now more than ever.”

Her remark quickly divided audiences. “And you think standing behind this is KIND??” one user wrote. 

Another said she was “literally disrespecting the dead.” Critics demanded she “do better” and some urged WWE to cut ties with her.

Supporters, however, praised her candor. “Much respect Ava,” one user commented, while another said, “If only more in the company were brave to share their thoughts too.”

Despite the uproar, Raine has not been fired, and WWE has taken no action against her.

