Ben Stiller teases Ariana Grande's role in major new project

Ben Stiller is giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from Ariana Grande’s debut in the Meet the Parents franchise.

Speaking with E! News alongside his wife, Christine Taylor, on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards on September 14, the actor praised Grande’s seamless addition to the ensemble.

“I mean, what’s surprising and maybe not really surprising is just how amazingly she’s blended in,” said Stiller. “She’s such a pro, she’s so funny, she’s so talented, obviously as a singer, but also she was so funny and amazing in Wicked. What she’s doing in this movie is kind of very unique.”

Grande was confirmed to have joined Focker-in-Law back in May, though details about her character remain under wraps.

Stiller added that working with Grande, alongside Robert De Niro and Owen Wilson, has been “a great time.”

Stiller and De Niro will reprise their roles as Greg Focker and Jack Byrnes, with Blythe Danner and Teri Polo also set to return.

The comedy series, which began with 2000’s Meet the Parents, last hit theaters in 2010 with Little Fockers.

Barbra Streisand, who played Greg’s mother in 2004’s Meet the Fockers, recently told Variety she would only return to the franchise “for a lot of money,” citing pay disparities in past installments.

The new film, written by longtime series screenwriter John Hamburg, is scheduled for release on November 25, 2026.