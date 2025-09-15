Paul Mescal on 'deeply precious' Gracie Abrams relationship

Paul Mescal stays mum about Gracie Abrams relationship

Paul Mescal isn’t ready to share much about his relationship with singer Gracie Abrams.

Paul spoke to Rolling Stone for a new profile and said he doesn't "know how to answer" when he’s asked what made him go public with the relationship.

"I actually do have an answer, but everything to do with that is deeply precious to me and I don’t want to. ... This isn’t … I don’t really … umm … I want to protect those things fundamentally," the Gladiator II star told the magazine.

The Hamnet star was first linked to Abrams in June 2024 when they were snapped eating together.

Now, the couple is often seen out and about in London and New York as they enjoy dates.

The Normal People star even brought the Close To You singer to the premiere of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II in 2024.

Paul has been equally mum about the relationship in the past. In November 2024, he told GQ that he’s "learned that there’s certain lines in the sand now for me that just are going to be impenetrable for the benefit of my own sanity."

"The speculation has been kind of mad for the last x amount of years," he continued. "I’m not comfortable inviting any access into that part of my life."

Paul Mescal’s new film The History of Sound is in theaters now.